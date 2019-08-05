Han-Noah Massengo: Bristol City sign Monaco midfielder

Han-Noah Massengo made his debut for Monaco in a Champions League game against Club Bruges in November 2018

Bristol City have signed Han-Noah Massengo from French Ligue 1 side AS Monaco for an undisclosed fee.

The 18-year-old French midfielder has agreed a four-year contract with the Championship club

Massengo featured seven times for Monaco last season, including three appearances in the Champions League.

"He has a lot to learn but he has the raw potential to be anything he wants," Robins head coach Lee Johnson told the club website.

He added: "I believe this signing is a real sign of our reputation spreading that a young talent like Han-Noah is willing to join Bristol City and he sees his progression and his future here.

"I believe he can go to the very top of the game."

Massengo watched from the stands at Ashton Gate as Bristol City lost 3-1 to Leeds United in their Championship opener on Sunday.

