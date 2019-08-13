Dagenham & Redbridge v Boreham Wood
-
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Halifax
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|1
|6
|9
|2
|Solihull Moors
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|3
|4
|7
|3
|Barnet
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|7
|4
|Fylde
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|7
|5
|Woking
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|6
|6
|Dover
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|4
|1
|6
|7
|Bromley
|3
|1
|2
|0
|6
|4
|2
|5
|8
|Sutton United
|3
|1
|2
|0
|6
|4
|2
|5
|9
|Harrogate
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|3
|2
|4
|10
|Wrexham
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|5
|0
|4
|11
|Maidenhead United
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|12
|Yeovil
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|13
|Torquay
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|7
|-2
|4
|14
|Chorley
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|3
|15
|Aldershot
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|16
|Barrow
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|3
|17
|Dag & Red
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|18
|Eastleigh
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|3
|19
|Hartlepool
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|3
|20
|Boreham Wood
|3
|0
|2
|1
|5
|6
|-1
|2
|21
|Chesterfield
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|2
|22
|Stockport
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|2
|23
|Notts County
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|1
|24
|Ebbsfleet
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|8
|-6
|0