Scottish Gossip: Lafferty, Celtic, Aberdeen, Partick Thistle, Hibs, St Mirren, Dundee

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty wants a return to Hearts, saying a move back to Tynecastle would be "ideal". (Daily Record)

Kyle Lafferty has criticised Rangers manager Steven Gerrard for axing him from the club after judging his performances in training. (Daily Express)

Partick Thistle have stunned their players by scrapping the team bus for away games. (Sun)

Celtic have called out Champions League opponents Cluj over a ticket-pricing scandal, with the Romanians selling tickets to away fans for £36 but for under a fiver to their own support. (Sun)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes admits he does not yet know if Scott McKenna will be on the flight to Croatia to face Rijeka, after the centre-back submitted a transfer request. (Scotsman)

Paul Heckingbottom says the gulf between Hibs and the Old Firm isn't as big as the gulf between the top and bottom clubs in the English Championship. (The Athletic - subscription required)

Kilmarnock owner Billy Bowie has ordered a full-scale probe into Sunday's crowd issues at Rugby Park - and will ask Rangers to be part of it. (Daily Record)

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin admits he is desperate to sign a left-back before Sunday's clash with Aberdeen. (Sun - print edition)

Rangers target Kemar Roofe has undergone a medical at Anderlecht. (Sun)

James Forrest is keen to agree a new contract at Celtic as soon as possible, despite only committing his future last September. (Daily Record)

Dundee boss James McPake has handed former Dundee United winger Billy King a trial. (Sun - print edition)

Mark Roberts says the Challenge Cup set-up is "bonkers" ahead of Queen's Park's game with Celtic Under-20s. (Daily Record - print edition)