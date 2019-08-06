Nottingham Forest report fan over alleged racist tweet to Derby striker Duane Holmes
Nottingham Forest have reported a supporter who posted an alleged racist message to Derby County's Duane Holmes on social media to the police.
The Reds have also suspended the person from attending matches pending the outcome of any enquiries.
Forest say they will also take "robust steps" against anyone who tries to help the supporter breach their suspension.
It comes after anti-racism charity Kick It Out reported four cases of alleged racist abuse from Saturday's EFL games.
Southend United striker Theo Robinson claimed he was targeted at Saturday's League One game with Coventry City.
Kick It Out also reported that Stoke's James McClean, Barnsley's Bambo Diaby and the sister of Fulham's Cyrus Christie were victims of "unacceptable discriminatory abuse".
In a statement, Nottingham Forest added that the club would "take further action against the individual when the outcome of the police enquiries and the criminal process is known."