Stoke City: Bojan Krkic leaves Championship club after five years in the Potteries

Bojan scored 16 times in 85 league and cup appearances, during his five seasons with the Potters

Stoke City's Spanish forward Bojan Krkic has left the Championship club by mutual consent after five seasons in the Potteries.

Bojan joined the Potters from Barcelona for an undisclosed fee in July 2014.

He had a year left to run on the contract he signed with Stoke in February 2016, when they were still a Premier League club.

The once-capped Spanish international, 29, leaves "with the best wishes of all at the club," said a club statement.

After being signed by Mark Hughes, Bojan made a big impact as Stoke won every game he scored in until he suffered a serious knee injury after netting in an FA Cup win at Rochdale in January 2015. He went on to missing the rest of that season.

After scoring seven times in the 2015-16 campaign, he then spent half the 2016-17 season on loan at German club Mainz.

He then spent almost the entire season at Alaves in 2017-18, before spending the whole of last season back in Stoke.