Senegal's Pape Souare joins French side Troyes

Pape Souare's recent career has been hampered by injuries

Senegal defender Pape Souare has joined French Ligue 2 side Troyes from English Premier League club Crystal Palace.

The 29-year-old has signed until June 2020 with an option for another year.

A shoulder injury in January this year meant Souare played just four times for Palace last season and only once in the Premier League.

He struggled for first team football at Palace after a car accident in September 2016 that saw him out of action for 11 months.

Souare joined Crystal Palace in January 2015 and played a total of 63 times for the club.

He has 22 caps for Senegal but has not played for the Teranga Lions since a friendly against Uzbekistan in March 2018.