Bolton Wanderers: Connor Hall and Josh Earl sidelined with ankle injuries

Josh Earl's arrival at Bolton on loan was confirmed just an hour before kick-off at Wycombe

Bolton Wanderers striker Connor Hall and defender Josh Earl have both sustained ankle injuries.

Earl, who joined the Trotters on loan from Preston North End, lasted just 14 minutes of his club debut against Wycombe Wanderers at the weekend.

The 20-year-old and Hall, 24, are both expected to be out for between eight to 12 weeks for the League One club.

Bolton are expected to find out later this week whether or not both players will require surgery.

Bolton, who started the season with a 12-point deduction, travelled to Wycombe with just three senior outfield players and manager Phil Parkinson named six debutants in his starting side.