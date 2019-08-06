Liverpool and Bournemouth in talks over Harry Wilson loan
Bournemouth are in talks with Liverpool about signing Wales winger Harry Wilson on loan.
The 22-year-old impressed on loan at Derby County last season and helped the Rams to the Championship play-off final, which they lost to Aston Villa.
Wilson made six appearances in Liverpool's pre-season games, scoring against Borussia Dortmund and Lyon.
Bournemouth will be without Wales midfielder David Brooks, 22, for three months as a result of an ankle injury.
The Cherries will also be without 29-year-old midfielder Dan Gosling for a similar period because of a hip injury.