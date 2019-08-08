Premier League predictions: Lawro v England netball stars Helen Housby and Jo Harten

The Premier League is back - and here is your chance to prove Mark Lawrenson wrong.

BBC Sport's predictions expert has picked his scores for the first 10 games of the new campaign, including Liverpool's match against Norwich on Friday.

Lawro is backing the Reds to win, and continue their long unbeaten run - according to his results anyway - that has not seen them lose a game in his league tables since the final day of the 2015-16 season.

Do you think Lawro is right, and Liverpool will beat Norwich? Vote below, and we will let you know how many people got their prediction correct next week.

It is not just Liverpool that Lawro is making predictions for - he will do the same for all 380 top-flight matches this season, against a variety of guests.

First to take him on in the 2019-20 campaign are England netball stars Helen Housby and Jo Harten.

Housby is a Manchester United fan, and Harten supports Tottenham.

Housby and Harten were part of the England squad that won bronze at this summer's World Cup

Premier League predictions - week 1 Result Lawro Helen Jo FRIDAY Liverpool v Norwich x-x 2-0 2-0 3-0 SATURDAY West Ham v Man City x-x 1-2 1-3 0-4 Bournemouth v Sheff Utd x-x 1-1 2-1 2-1 Burnley v Southampton x-x 2-1 0-1 1-0 Crystal Palace v Everton x-x 1-1 0-0 0-0 Watford v Brighton x-x 2-0 0-2 0-2 Tottenham v Aston Villa x-x 2-0 1-0 5-0 SUNDAY Leicester v Wolves x-x 2-1 1-0 1-0 Newcastle v Arsenal x-x 0-2 2-1 2-1 Man Utd v Chelsea x-x 1-1 2-1 1-2

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 BST unless stated.

FRIDAY

Liverpool v Norwich (20:00 BST)

I will be at Anfield for this one, and I am expecting Liverpool to win.

They have got the Super Cup on Wednesday but I am expecting Jurgen Klopp to pick a strong side, and start with his regular front three even though Sadio Mane only came back to training this week.

Like any promoted team, Norwich's problem is not so much whether they will concede goals - which I think they will - it is whether they will get enough goals to be competitive.

We know how well Teemu Pukki did in the Championship, but will he score enough in the Premier League? I don't think so - I don't think he will get 10 league goals this season.

The Canaries will be full of running in this game, but I just don't see them causing Liverpool many problems. Of the three promoted teams, I think they are going to have the toughest time of it over the next few months.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Helen's prediction: 2-0

Jo's prediction: 3-0

SATURDAY

West Ham v Man City (12:30 BST)

I was impressed by Manchester City in the first half of the Community Shield last week, and I like the look of their new midfielder, Rodri.

West Ham have had a busy summer signing a bunch of players and I am looking forward to seeing how they shape up, but I can't see City slipping up.

City generally go to London Stadium and spank the Hammers - their four visits have seen them win 5-0, 4-0 4-1 and 4-0. I don't think it will be quite that easy this time though.

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Helen's prediction: Being a United fan I obviously never want to back City - but I am going to have to say that they will win this one, and probably by a few goals. 1-3

Jo's prediction: 0-4

Bournemouth v Sheff Utd

I am a big fan of Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder - forget how successful he has been, I just like the way his teams play, with everyone so comfortable on the ball.

Again, I am a bit concerned by the Blades' goal threat in the Premier League. New signing Oli McBurnie is only going to get better but is he going to get the goals to keep them up? There is a bit of pressure on him, and I don't think he will.

Bournemouth's issues are a the other end of the pitch. If they are decent defensively, they will be fine. Otherwise, I think they will struggle.

As for this game, I think it will be close. Bournemouth play good football but United will work hard, and they like to pass it too - they won't launch it.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Helen's prediction: I reckon we've got to back Bournemouth here for Geva. One of our England team-mates (Geva Mentor) is a Bournemouth girl and a big fan. 2-1

Jo's prediction: 2-1

Burnley v Southampton

Neither of these teams have done too much transfer business over the summer, although Burnley will be boosted by their deadline-day signing of Danny Drinkwater.

Burnley were affected by the Europa League at the start of last season but I am expecting them to be a lot more like their usual selves straight away this time.

Southampton will be up against their former striker Jay Rodriguez, who rejoined the Clarets from West Brom in the summer, and I don't think they will have an easy afternoon.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Helen's prediction: 0-1

Jo's prediction: 1-0

Crystal Palace v Everton

Everton were keen on signing Wilfried Zaha, and he seemed keen to go there too, but if he plays on Saturday, it will be for Crystal Palace.

The same goes for James McCarthy, who joined the Eagles from the Toffees this week. That was a smart bit of business, and so was bringing in Gary Cahill from Chelsea.

Goals and creativity are a problem for Palace, even when Zaha plays. It will also be interesting to see how Everton's new signings get on.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Helen's prediction: 0-0

Jo's prediction: 0-0

Watford v Brighton

Watford started with four straight wins last season, but they became very inconsistent - and were very difficult to predict!

I saw Swansea under Brighton boss Graham Potter a couple of times last season and they always built from the back. When they got it right, they looked really good.

I am not sure whether Potter will do the same with Brighton, especially straight away, but I do think we will see a different approach from the one we saw from the Seagulls when Chris Hughton was in charge last season.

They need to start playing in the opposition half, and make the opposition worry about them rather than the other way around.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Helen's prediction: 0-2

Jo's prediction: 0-2

Tottenham v Aston Villa (17:30 BST)

Aston Villa's summer transfer signings have made a lot of sense, and they have also got good momentum after the way they came up from the Championship - although I cannot see it helping them too much on Saturday.

I think Spurs will be far too strong for them, but Villa still have the best chance of staying up of any of the promoted teams.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Helen's prediction: 1-0

Jo's prediction: Easy! 5-0. Spurs have just had one of their best seasons for a long time, and I am backing them to be up there again this year.

SUNDAY

Leicester v Wolves (14:00 BST)

I have heard a few people saying Leicester might be the team that breaks into the top six next season - well, not for me.

I don't understand why they did not replace Harry Maguire after selling him to United for £80m, and they rely too much on Jamie Vardy for goals. If he gets injured, they are in trouble.

Wolves will be aiming for the same thing after finishing seventh last time, but it is a big ask. Another top 10 finish would be a decent season for them.

Wolves found it difficult against teams that sat in against them last season, so they have to work out how to break people down and do better in that sort of scenario, but this should be quite an open game.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Helen's prediction: 1-0

Jo's prediction: 1-0

Newcastle v Arsenal (14:00 BST)

As much as I know Newcastle fans loved Rafa Benitez, I think new Magpies boss Steve Bruce is a good manager, and he has done some good jobs in the Premier League. The supporters need to get behind him, and their new signings.

This is a tough start for Bruce, though, because Arsenal have got a lot of firepower.

I am not sure the Gunners have strengthened significantly at the back by signing David Luiz and Kieran Tierney, but their attack is good enough to win games like this anyway.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Helen's prediction: 2-1

Jo's prediction: I can't ever back Arsenal, as a Spurs fan. 2-1

Man Utd v Chelsea (16:30 BST)

This is Frank Lampard's first game in charge of Chelsea, but he has already won as a manager at Old Trafford - his Derby side beat United on penalties in last season's Carabao Cup.

This is a fabulous time for Lampard to get the Blues job because not being able to sign players has bought him some time. I do look at Chelsea and wonder where the goals are coming from though.

If he finishes in the top four, that would be success - and it is the same for United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Helen's prediction: I have been saying for years now that this is going to be our year, but obviously it has not been the best time for United.

This is a big game to start off with, but I am always hopeful, and I always think we can deliver. 2-1

Jo's prediction: 1-2

Lawro's Premier League predictions - the final league table

In Lawro's league table based on his 2018-19 weekly predictions, Manchester City finished champions - just as they did in reality.

Overall, he had six teams out of 20 in their correct positions, with 10 more only one or two places out.