Kilmarnock: Liverpool forward Liam Millar returns to Kilmarnock on loan

Liverpool forward Liam Millar has returned to Kilmarnock on loan for a second time.

The Canadian international made 16 appearances on loan at Rugby Park last season, scoring once.

Millar featured in two games during Canada's run in the CONCACAF Gold Cup before featuring for the Champions League winners in a friendly against Bradford City.

The 19-year-old joins Angelo Alessio's side until the end of the season.