Paul Jones: Sheffield Wednesday sign experienced goalkeeper

Paul Jones left Fleetwood after making just three appearances last season.

Sheffield Wednesday have signed experienced goalkeeper Paul Jones.

The 33-year-old has joined the Championship side after being released by Fleetwood Town and is available to play for the Owls against Barnsley on Saturday.

Jones has made over 350 appearances in his career including spells at Exeter City and Portsmouth.

"This is a huge football club and I am really pleased to sign," Jones told the club website.

While playing for Exeter, Jones became the first goalkeeper to save a penalty at the new Wembley Stadium during the 2007 Conference play-off final.

