Caolan Lavery: Walsall sign striker from Sheffield United

Caolan Lavery's promotion with Ryan Lowe's Bury last season was his third in successive seasons

Walsall have completed their 15th summer window signing by bringing in Sheffield United's Caolan Lavery on an undisclosed-length contract.

Lavery, 26, will be looking for a fourth successive promotion.

The Canadian-born striker, who began his career at Sheffield Wednesday, helped the Blades win promotion to the Championship in 2016/17.

He did the same on loan at Rotherham in 2017-18 the following year - and helped Bury go up from League Two in 2018-19.

After loan moves to Southend, Plymouth, Chesterfield and Portsmouth, Lavery joined the Blades from the Owls in 2016.

He scored five goals in 36 appearances - mostly as sub - for the Blades, as well as having two more loan moves to Rotherham and Bury.

"It doesn't do players any good to keep going out on loan," said Walsall manager Darrell Clarke. "But he's got a home now.

"I'm pleased to get Caolan in. He's another piece of the jigsaw. He's experienced and a hard worker, which fits the bill in terms of what I'm after from centre forwards.

"And he knows where the back of the net is."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.