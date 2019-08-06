Ched Evans: Fleetwood sign striker from Sheffield United for undisclosed fee

Ched Evans started his career with Manchester City and has also previously played for Norwich and Chesterfield

Fleetwood Town have signed striker Ched Evans from Premier League side Sheffield United on an initial two-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old ex-Wales international, who has a further 12-month option on his deal, scored 18 goals in 41 games while on loan at Fleetwood last season.

"Ched has been our number one target all summer," Fleetwood boss Joey Barton told the club website.

"Everyone saw the impact he had on and off the pitch last season."

