Rangers: Eros Grezda set to leave Ibrox, agent says

Eros Grezda was with Rangers' youth team in Berwick on Tuesday

Rangers winger Eros Grezda is close to agreeing his Ibrox exit as he edges towards a move to France, according to his agent.

The Albania international has not started for Steven Gerrard's side since December and not played since April.

But the 24-year-old, who has three years left on his Rangers contract after joining from Osijek 12 months ago, could be set to leave.

"We have some opportunities for Eros," agent Ives Cakarun said.

"It looks like he will be leaving the club quite soon. There are a few French clubs interested, but we must wait and see who he joins.

"He wants to get his future sorted quickly. He wants to get back playing on the big level.

"It's a pity he can't get his chance in Glasgow, but everything is okay. Rangers are being correct. We just need to wait and see."

Grezda travelled with Rangers' youth team who faced Berwick Rangers in the Challenge Cup on Tuesday.

Speaking last month, Gerrard backed the winger to reignite his career elsewhere.

"I think he has found the whole game here and demands here tough," he said. "There is still a talent there.

"I have no doubt he can go to a league, a team and a manager that might suit his style and be a success."