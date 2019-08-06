Motherwell: Jake Carroll banned for two games after late tackle
Motherwell defender Jake Carroll has been banned for two games for his tackle on Livingston's Nicky Devlin.
The left-back challenged Devlin in the closing stages of Saturday's 0-0 Scottish Premiership draw, but only received a yellow card.
However, after being offered a serious foul play charge by the Scottish FA, Carroll accepted a two-game ban.
The 27-year-old will serve it immediately, starting with Celtic's visit to Fir Park on Saturday.