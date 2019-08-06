Eddie Nketiah: Leeds United join the race to sign Arsenal forward on loan

Eddie Nketiah joined Arsenal's academy after being released by Chelsea as a youngster

Leeds United have come on strong in the race to sign Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah on loan.

United's director of football Victor Orta is leading the pursuit of the 20-year-old and pushing hard.

Leeds are hoping that Orta's relationship with Arsenal head coach Unai Emery and the proposed role they have for Nketiah could prove decisive.

They face stiff competition from a number of clubs, including Bristol City and Fortuna Dusseldorf.

It is understood Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa wants Nketiah on loan to replace Kemar Roofe - who is having a medical at Anderlecht - and is prepared to give him a key role in United's attack this season.