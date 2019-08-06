Irish Premiership: Coleraine sign ex-Derry GAA attacker Emmett McGuckin

Emmett McGuckin was formerly part of the senior Derry GAA panel

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney has made former Derry county GAA forward Emmett McGuckin his first summer signing since returning to the club last month.

The striker joins the Bannsiders from Championship club Dergview.

"Emmett has been on our radar for quite some time. He is a strong, athletic and powerful striker who is in great physical shape due to his GAA commitments," said Kearney.

The 28-year-old joined Dergview from Magherafelt Sky Blues in January.

McGuckin helped the Castlederg outfit, managed by former Northern Ireland international Ivan Sproule, to avoid relegation.

"Ivan Sproule at Dergview couldn't speak highly enough about him and he ticks all the boxes in terms of what he can bring to us," explained Kearney.

"I have no doubt that he will make the step up to the top level of Irish League football and we are looking forward to working with him."

Coleraine will begin their Irish Premiership campaign at home to Cliftonville on Saturday as they bid to improve on their sixth-place finish last season.