Partick Thistle cancel team bus amid cuts but say manager's budget remains intact

Thistle will restore the team bus after a two-game break

Partick Thistle have cancelled two team buses as part of cuts designed to ensure manager Gary Caldwell's playing budget is not cut.

The Scottish Championship club issued a statement following reports that £200,000 had been removed from the former Scotland defender's funds.

There have been boardroom changes amid talks over a proposed takeover.

"The current board have honoured the playing squad budget signed off by the previous board," Thistle said.

"The current board strongly refutes any suggestion that £200,000 has been removed from the playing budget."

However, a team bus was cancelled ahead of Saturday's opening league draw away to Alloa Athletic and there will not be one for the trip to face Greenock Morton on 23 August.

Thistle, who will reinstate the team bus thereafter, say "a major proportion" of Caldwell's playing budget "was already committed when the new directors were appointed".

"However, the budget did run at a significant deficit, which could not be recouped from the club's recurring income," they stated.

Part of the shortfall will be covered by the sale of 18-year-old winger Aidan Fizpatrick to Norwich City and a sell-on fee following centre-half Liam Lindsay's transfer from Barnsley to Stoke City.

"The remainder of the deficit will be funded by adjusting aspects of our logistical operations," Thistle said.

Thistle finished sixth last season but insist that they can still challenge for the title and promotion in the coming campaign.

"The current playing budget available to the manager is likely to be around the third or fourth highest in the league," they stated.

"As a result of these factors, we are able to fully support the manager's aspirations to challenge at the top of the Championship this season.

"Any suggestions that the ultimate target is anything other than promotion are false."