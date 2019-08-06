Matt Godden: Coventry City sign Peterborough United striker

From the section

Matt Godden needs a further six goals to register 50 in the EFL

Coventry City have signed Matt Godden from fellow League One side Peterborough United.

The 28-year-old former Scunthorpe United, Ebbsfleet and Stevenage striker has signed a three-year contract.

Godden scored 18 goals last season to help Posh finish seventh, one place above the Sky Blues.

City have paid an undisclosed fee for their 14th summer signing with the deal subject to English Football League approval.

