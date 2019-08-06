Rafael Cabral Barbosa: Reading sign Brazil keeper after Sampdoria exit

Rafael made four appearances during his one season with Sampdoria

Championship side Reading have signed Brazil international goalkeeper Rafael Cabral Barbosa on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old has had his contract with Italian Serie A side Sampdoria cancelled by mutual consent to allow him to make the move to Berkshire.

Rafael, who has been capped three times by Brazil and played for Santos and Napoli, has agreed a three-year deal.

"In Rafael, we have a keeper who can bring valuable experience of the very highest level," boss Jose Gomes said.

"He will be an excellent addition to our core team of goalkeepers and I look forward to welcoming him into my squad."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.