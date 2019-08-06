Football gossip: Dybala, Coutinho, Ozil, Eriksen, Llorente, Cancelo, Upamecano, Lukaku

Tottenham have reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 25, for a fee in the region of £62m. (Sky Sports Italia, via Daily Mail)

Dybala is set to begin contract talks with Tottenham before Thursday's transfer deadline. (Goal)

Tottenham also remain keen on signing Barcelona's 27-year-old Brazil forward Philippe Coutinho, while Arsenal were never interested. (ESPN)

DC United are set for talks with representatives of Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, 30, as they seek a replacement for Derby-bound Wayne Rooney. (Mirror)

Manchester United have stepped up their attempts to secure a deal for Tottenham's Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27. (Telegraph)

Eriksen is not in Mauricio Pochettino's long-term plans at Tottenham - and hasn't been since he admitted he wants a new challenge. (Mirror)

United's late decision to chase Eriksen comes amid doubts over whether their French midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, will still be at the club at the end of the transfer window. (Standard)

And United are considering a surprise move for former Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente, with the Spanish 34-year-old currently available on a free transfer. (Sky Sports Italy, via Metro)

Manchester City will confirm the signing of Joao Cancelo from Juventus on Wednesday after the 25-year-old Portugal defender successfully passed his medical. (Star)

Arsenal have had a £55m bid for 20-year-old French centre-back Dayot Upamecano rejected by Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. (Bild - subscription required)

RB Leipzig have told Arsenal that they have no intention of cashing in on Upamecano, who has a release clause of £92m. (Mirror)

Liverpool have no intention of selling midfielder Brazil midfielder Fabinho, despite rumours linking the 25-year-old with a late move to Real Madrid. (Echo)

Crystal Palace have rejected a £70m bid from Everton for Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 26. Everton had included Turkey forward Cenk Tosun, 28, and Republic of Ireland midfielder James McCarthy, 28, in the offer. (Mail)

But Palace are close to agreeing a deal to sign McCarthy from Everton for a fee of up to £8.5m. (Sky Sports)

Paris St-Germain have offered Brazil forward Neymar, 27, to Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid. The club are determined not to let Barcelona sign their former player. (Sport)

Manchester United's Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 26, has not returned to Carrington for first team training amid speculation surrounding his future at the club. (Mirror)

Lukaku once again trained with Anderlecht Under 18s on Tuesday, despite having not been given permission by United to stay in Brussels. (Mail)

Manchester United and Manchester City both sent scouts to watch 19-year-old Norwegian midfielder Hakon Evjen in action for Bodo/Glimt. (TV2 via Manchester Evening News)

Everton are on the verge of signing Monaco's French defender Djibril Sidibe, 27, on loan. (Mail)

And Watford have rejected a second bid of £36.7m from Everton for French midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, 26. The Hornets, meanwhile, are believed to be close to agreeing a fee with Rennes for 21-year-old Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr. (Sky Sports)