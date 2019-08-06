Alvaro Gimenez: Birmingham City sign Almeria striker on three-year deal

Alvaro Gimenez has been signed subject to international clearance

Birmingham City have made their eighth signing of the summer transfer window by bringing in striker Alvaro Gimenez on a three-year deal from Spanish second-tier side Almeria.

The Championship club have activated the 1.5m euro [£1.4m] release clause in the contract of last season's 20-goal Spanish second division top scorer.

Signed by Almeria on a free last summer, he had his best season to date.

Gimenez, 28, also played for Mallorca in Spain's top flight, La Liga.

He also had two stints with his hometown club Elche, as well as spending two seasons with another Spanish second-tier side, Alcorcon.

Subject to international clearance, Gimenez will be available for Blues' first Championship home game of the season on Saturday, against Bristol City, which follows their opening-day win at Brentford.

The arrival of Gimenez follows the signings of midfielders Gary Gardner, Dan Crowley, Agustin Medina, Ivan Guzman and Ivan Sunjic, defender Jake Clarke-Salter and goalkeeper Moha Ramos.

