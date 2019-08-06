Albion Rovers v Heart of Midlothian U21
Line-ups
Albion
- 1Goodfellow
- 2Lynas
- 5Krones
- 4Wharton
- 3Wilson
- 11Phillips
- 6Morena
- 8Graham
- 7Gordon
- 9Osadolor
- 10Scally
Substitutes
- 12Byrne
- 14Fagan
- 15Roberts
- 16Stewart
- 17Potts
- 18Fotheringham
- 19East
Heart of Midlothian U21
- 1Doyle
- 2Logan
- 5PetkovBooked at 9mins
- 4Hamilton
- 3Baur
- 11Henderson
- 6Burns
- 8Cochrane
- 7Smith
- 9Keena
- 10McDonald
Substitutes
- 12Ritchie
- 13Stone
- 14Currie
- 15Ward
- 16Makovora
- 17McGill
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
Match Stats
Home TeamAlbionAway TeamHeart of Midlothian U21
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away3