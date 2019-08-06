Scottish Challenge Cup - First Round North
Albion0Heart of Midlothian U210

Albion Rovers v Heart of Midlothian U21

Line-ups

Albion

  • 1Goodfellow
  • 2Lynas
  • 5Krones
  • 4Wharton
  • 3Wilson
  • 11Phillips
  • 6Morena
  • 8Graham
  • 7Gordon
  • 9Osadolor
  • 10Scally

Substitutes

  • 12Byrne
  • 14Fagan
  • 15Roberts
  • 16Stewart
  • 17Potts
  • 18Fotheringham
  • 19East

Heart of Midlothian U21

  • 1Doyle
  • 2Logan
  • 5PetkovBooked at 9mins
  • 4Hamilton
  • 3Baur
  • 11Henderson
  • 6Burns
  • 8Cochrane
  • 7Smith
  • 9Keena
  • 10McDonald

Substitutes

  • 12Ritchie
  • 13Stone
  • 14Currie
  • 15Ward
  • 16Makovora
  • 17McGill
Referee:
Alan Muir

Match Stats

Home TeamAlbionAway TeamHeart of Midlothian U21
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away3

Tuesday 6th August 2019

