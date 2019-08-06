Brora Rangers v Aberdeen U21
-
- From the section Football
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Brora Rangers
- 1Malin
- 2MacDonald
- 4Williamson
- 5Nicolson
- 3MacDonald
- 6Morrison
- 8Gillespie
- 11Wagenaar
- 7Brindle
- 9MacRae
- 10Davidson
Substitutes
- 12Campbell
- 14Macleod
- 15Docherty
- 16MacLean
- 17Mackay
- 20Martin
Aberdeen U21
- 1Jackson
- 2Ramsay
- 5Bollan
- 6Turner
- 3Robertson
- 4Virtanen
- 8Ross
- 7Ross
- 10Ruth
- 11Antoniazzi
- 9Dangana
Substitutes
- 12Dalling
- 14Shanks
- 15Chesser
- 16Linden
- 17Hanratty
- 18Barron
- 20Ritchie
- Referee:
- Harry Bruce