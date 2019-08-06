Hibernian U21 v Elgin City
-
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Hibernian U21
- 1Rae
- 2Block
- 4PorteousBooked at 65mins
- 5Doig
- 3Yeats
- 7Galantes
- 6Campbell
- 8Slivka
- 10Murray
- 9ShawBooked at 44mins
- 11Gullan
Substitutes
- 12Woods
- 14Elder
- 15Leddie
- 16Hodge
Elgin
- 1McHale
- 2Wilson
- 4McGowan
- 5Bronsky
- 3Spark
- 7Willis
- 6Dingwall
- 8MacEwan
- 11O'KeefeSubstituted forCooperat 61'minutes
- 9HesterBooked at 41mins
- 10Sutherland
Substitutes
- 12Sopel
- 14McHardy
- 15Loveland
- 16Cooper
- 17Scott
- 18Ballam
- 21Dunn
- Referee:
- Calum Scott
Match Stats
Home TeamHibernian U21Away TeamElgin
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away7
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11