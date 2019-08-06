Scottish Challenge Cup - First Round North
Hibernian U213Elgin3

Hibernian U21 v Elgin City

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Hibernian U21

  • 1Rae
  • 2Block
  • 4PorteousBooked at 65mins
  • 5Doig
  • 3Yeats
  • 7Galantes
  • 6Campbell
  • 8Slivka
  • 10Murray
  • 9ShawBooked at 44mins
  • 11Gullan

Substitutes

  • 12Woods
  • 14Elder
  • 15Leddie
  • 16Hodge

Elgin

  • 1McHale
  • 2Wilson
  • 4McGowan
  • 5Bronsky
  • 3Spark
  • 7Willis
  • 6Dingwall
  • 8MacEwan
  • 11O'KeefeSubstituted forCooperat 61'minutes
  • 9HesterBooked at 41mins
  • 10Sutherland

Substitutes

  • 12Sopel
  • 14McHardy
  • 15Loveland
  • 16Cooper
  • 17Scott
  • 18Ballam
  • 21Dunn
Referee:
Calum Scott

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernian U21Away TeamElgin
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home15
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away7
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away11

