Scottish Challenge Cup - First Round North
Livingston U210Formartine United2

Livingston U21 v Formartine United

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Livingston U21

  • 40Maley
  • 2Mack
  • 5WilsonSubstituted forAndersonat 39'minutesBooked at 45mins
  • 4Duncan
  • 3McClung
  • 8Watson
  • 10Smith
  • 37Henderson
  • 6RintoulSubstituted forMbeweat 68'minutes
  • 11Wylde
  • 9Boubekri

Substitutes

  • 1Murdoch
  • 14Anderson
  • 15Mbewe

Formartine United

  • 1Main
  • 2Crawford
  • 4Clark
  • 5McKeown
  • 3Lawrence
  • 7McGowanSubstituted forWoodat 63'minutes
  • 6Mackintosh
  • 8Strachan
  • 11Greig
  • 9Lisle
  • 10GethinsSubstituted forAndersonat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Smith
  • 14Wood
  • 15Lawson
  • 16Anderson
  • 21Watson
Referee:
Jordan Curran

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingston U21Away TeamFormartine United
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home0
Away17
Shots on Target
Home0
Away8
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home9
Away9

