St. Johnstone U21 v Cove Rangers
-
- From the section Football
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
St. Johnstone U21
- 1Johnstone
- 2Munro
- 4Denham
- 5GordonSubstituted forRaeat 75'minutes
- 3Smith
- 6Gray
- 11McFarlaneSubstituted forWalshat 68'minutes
- 8Ballantyne
- 10Northcott
- 7Hamilton
- 9Struthers
Substitutes
- 12Wills
- 13Steele
- 14MacFarlane
- 15Rae
- 16Walsh
Cove Rangers
- 1McKenzie
- 2Kelly
- 5Redford
- 4Strachan
- 3MilneSubstituted forGlassat 45'minutes
- 8Yule
- 6Scully
- 10Redman
- 11MassonBooked at 22minsSubstituted forMegginsonat 61'minutes
- 9BrownSubstituted forScottat 61'minutes
- 7Park
Substitutes
- 12Megginson
- 14Scott
- 15Glass
- 16Higgins
- 17Ross
- 21McCafferty
- Referee:
- Matthew MacDermid
Match Stats
Home TeamSt. Johnstone U21Away TeamCove Rangers
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away8
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6