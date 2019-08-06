Scottish Challenge Cup - First Round South
Berwick0Rangers U212

Berwick Rangers v Rangers U21

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Berwick

  • 1Brennan
  • 2Waugh
  • 4Cook
  • 5Miller
  • 3Chalmers
  • 7PurvesBooked at 66mins
  • 6BarrBooked at 35mins
  • 8Lumsden
  • 11Forster
  • 9Osei-OpokuBooked at 67mins
  • 10RoseBooked at 35mins

Substitutes

  • 12Windram
  • 13Brian
  • 14Jack
  • 15Healy
  • 16Smith
  • 20Kidd

Rangers U21

  • 1Wright
  • 2Houston
  • 4MayoSubstituted forFinlaysonat 45'minutes
  • 5Breen
  • 3Maxwell
  • 7Grezda
  • 6Thomson
  • 8BarjonasBooked at 62mins
  • 11Kennedy
  • 9Awokoya-Mebude
  • 10McPake

Substitutes

  • 12Finlayson
  • 14Patterson
  • 15Balde
  • 16McKinnon
  • 17Miller
  • 18Lowry
  • 21McAdams
Referee:
Colin Whyte

Match Stats

Home TeamBerwickAway TeamRangers U21
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home1
Away11
Shots on Target
Home0
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home12
Away11

