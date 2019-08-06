Queen's Park v Celtic U21
-
- From the section Football
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Queen's Park
- 1Herraghty
- 5Griffiths
- 6Gibson
- 4Clark
- 2Grant
- 8Main
- 7Thomson
- 3Summers
- 11Martin
- 10Kouider-Aissa
- 9Moore
Substitutes
- 12Galt
- 14Purdue
- 15Lidohren
- 16Mortimer
- 17Magee
- 18Little
- 20Muir
Celtic U21
- 1Mullen
- 2Coffey
- 5Welsh
- 4Deas
- 3Church
- 6Connell
- 10Henderson
- 8Robertson
- 11Okoflex
- 9Aitchison
- 7Miller
Substitutes
- 12Paterson
- 13Hughes
- 14Burt
- 15Harper
- 16Savoury
- 17Mazis
- 18McBride
- Referee:
- John McKendrick
Match Stats
Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamCeltic U21
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4