Scottish Challenge Cup - First Round South
Queen's Park0Celtic U211

Queen's Park v Celtic U21

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Queen's Park

  • 1Herraghty
  • 5Griffiths
  • 6Gibson
  • 4Clark
  • 2Grant
  • 8Main
  • 7Thomson
  • 3Summers
  • 11Martin
  • 10Kouider-Aissa
  • 9Moore

Substitutes

  • 12Galt
  • 14Purdue
  • 15Lidohren
  • 16Mortimer
  • 17Magee
  • 18Little
  • 20Muir

Celtic U21

  • 1Mullen
  • 2Coffey
  • 5Welsh
  • 4Deas
  • 3Church
  • 6Connell
  • 10Henderson
  • 8Robertson
  • 11Okoflex
  • 9Aitchison
  • 7Miller

Substitutes

  • 12Paterson
  • 13Hughes
  • 14Burt
  • 15Harper
  • 16Savoury
  • 17Mazis
  • 18McBride
Referee:
John McKendrick

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamCeltic U21
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home2
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away4

