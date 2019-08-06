St. Mirren U21 v East Kilbride
Line-ups
St. Mirren U21
- 26Lyness
- 4McAllister
- 5McBrearty
- 3Glover
- 2Grant
- 6Erhahon
- 8Gray
- 11Breadner
- 9Jamieson
- 10Jack
- 7Reilly
Substitutes
- 1Wilson
- 12Baker
- 14Girvan
- 15Potter
- 16Frew
- 17Henderson
- 18McCaw
East Kilbride
- 1McGinley
- 2Stevenson
- 4Brownlie
- 5Bell
- 3Coll
- 7Weir
- 6Cairns
- 8Holmes
- 11Woods
- 9MacPherson
- 10Kavanagh
Substitutes
- 12Sinnamon
- 14Winter
- 15Carmichael
- 16Brady
- 17Malcolm
- 18Paton
- 25Sanderson
- Referee:
- Jordan Paterson
Match Stats
Home TeamSt. Mirren U21Away TeamEast Kilbride
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1