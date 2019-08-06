Champions League - Qualifying Third Round - 1st Leg
CFR Cluj19:00Celtic
Venue: Stadionul Dr. Constantin Radulescu

Champions League: Cluj v Celtic

Celtic manager Neil Lennon
Neil Lennon is "wary" of Cluj ahead of Wednesday's first leg

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Neil Lennon is discounting counterpart Dan Petrescu's suggestion that Cluj would need "a miracle" to knock Celtic out of Champions League qualifying.

The Celtic manager received a boost with the news that new signing Hatem Abd Elhamed has shaken off a dead leg ahead of Wednesday's first leg.

Petrescu, who rested nine players on Saturday, has a doubt over veteran Argentinian midfielder Emmanuel Culio.

"I don't really buy into Dan's comments," Lennon said.

"I don't know the budgets of both teams, but I do know it will be competitive."

Former Chelsea, Sheffield Wednesday and Romania right-back Petrescu believes his side upset the odds against Astana of Kazakhstan and Israel's Maccabi Tel Aviv in the opening two rounds and will need to punch above their financial weight again to reach the play-off stage.

But Lennon is aware that the 51-year-old, who has managed in Russia, Qatar, China and the United Arab Emirates before his return to his homeland this year, has had success against Scottish opposition before, when he guided Unirea Urziceni to a 4-1 Champions League win over Rangers at Ibrox in 2009.

"He's had a very varied career as a coach," the Celtic boss said. "So we are very respectful of Dan.

"They cross the ball early, I think they will be a threat at set plays as well. We have to be mentally strong and have good concentration."

Cluj are unbeaten in four Liga 1 games this season and have two 3-2 aggregate successes in Champions League qualifying after recovering from a 1-0 defeat in Astana and following that by setting up victory against Maccabi with a single-goal first-leg win.

Celtic won both legs against Sarajevo of Bosnia-Herzegovina and Estonia's Nomme Kalju before thumping St Johnstone 7-0 at home in Saturday's Scottish Premiership opener.

"We come here in good form, Cluj are in good form, so I think the tie is pretty even," Lennon said.

"We have got a bit of momentum, we had a great result at the weekend. It will have no real relevance on Wednesday night, but psychologically it's good for the players to have a win and a performance like that going into such an important game.

"This is a totally different animal. This is Europe, away from home, against the Romanian champions."

Petrescu happy with 'any win'

Although Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney, Australia midfielder Tom Rogic and on-loan Manchester City winger Daniel Arzani remain sidelined for Celtic, centre-backs Jozo Simunovic and Christopher Jullien are available for a recall after being suspended against St Johnstone, while right-back Elhamed has recovered from a knock.

Petrescu is likely to return to his normal line-up after resting most of his team for Saturday's 4-1 win away to Chindia Targoviste.

The Cluj coach reckons "any win" would be "good" for his side in the first leg, while even a 0-0 draw would be "not bad".

"I know what to expect in five or six days time at Celtic Park, where there will be a fantastic atmosphere and nothing to lose for us," he added.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 7th August 2019

  • CFR ClujCFR Cluj19:00CelticCeltic
  • FK KrasnodarFK Krasnodar18:00FC PortoFC Porto
  • Istanbul BasaksehirIstanbul Basaksehir18:45OlympiakosOlympiakos
  • FC BaselFC Basel19:00LASKLASK
  • NK MariborNK Maribor19:15RosenborgRosenborg

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund6411102813
2Atl Madrid641196313
3Club Brugge61326516
4Monaco6015214-121

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona6420145914
2Tottenham6222910-18
3Inter Milan622267-18
4PSV Eindhoven6024613-72

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG6321179811
2Liverpool63039729
3Napoli62317529
4Red Star Belgrade6114517-124

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto6510156916
2Schalke632164211
3Galatasaray611458-34
4Lokomotiv Moscow6105412-83

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich64201551014
2Ajax6330115612
3Benfica6213611-57
4AEK Athens6006213-110

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City64111661013
2Lyon6150121118
3Shakhtar Donetsk6132816-86
4Hoffenheim60331114-33

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid6402125712
2Roma630311839
3Viktoria Plzen6213716-97
4CSKA Moscow621389-17

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus640294512
2Man Utd631274310
3Valencia62226608
4Young Boys6114412-84
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories