Women's Premiership: Linfield Ladies player Kirsty McGuinness collects July player award

McGuinness bagged 11 goals in July to help propel Linfield Ladies to the top of the Women's Premiership table

Linfield Ladies star Kirsty McGuinness has been named Women's Player of the Month by the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association.

McGuinness scored 11 goals for Linfield as the climbed to the top of the Women's Premiership.

On Wednesday the Blues start their Champions League campaign in Denderleeuw, Belgium, with a game against Norwegian side LSK Kvinner.

On Saturday they play Greek side PAOK, then face hosts Anderlecht on Tuesday.

The game with PAOK will also be played in Denderleeuw, while the clash with Anderlecht will take place in Brussels.

"At home, we're in fantastic form which sets us up well for the Champions League," said Northern Ireland international McGuinness after receiving her award.

"With only one team qualifying from the group and three tough opponents it's a massive ask for us, but we will give it everything we have in Belgium."