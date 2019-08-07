Kieran Tierney: Arsenal and Celtic reach deal for Scotland full-back

Kieran Tierney is nearing a return to full training after having double hernia surgery

Celtic and Arsenal have agreed a Scottish transfer record fee of £25m for Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney.

The Premier League club have already had two bids rejected by the Scottish champions but a deal has been struck for the 22-year-old.

Tierney will now travel south to discuss personal terms ahead of the English top-flight transfer window closing at 17:00 BST on Thursday.

He last played for Celtic on 4 May due to injury.

Speaking immediately after Celtic's 1-1 draw away to Cluj in Champions League qualifying, Parkhead manager Neil Lennon said: "I don't know anything. I've said the last few days it wouldn't surprise me [if Arsenal came back in for the player].

"If he goes, he goes with everyone's best wishes. He's an outstanding talent and a great kid."

Tierney, who has been restricted to nine appearances this year following an operation on a double hernia, has won four league titles, two Scottish Cups and two League Cups for Celtic.

Celtic captain Scott Brown echoed the sentiments of his manager in Romania, adding: "Kieran's a fantastic player. There's always going to be interest in him. He will be a big miss if he goes."

'This could be very good for him' - analysis

BBC Scotland chief sports writer Tom English

It's the right age and the right time for Celtic and Kieran Tierney. He's won everything he can at Celtic outside of Europe and he's going to Arsenal to try and do something in Europe, the Premier League, advance his career, stake his claim for that Scotland left-back spot.

He just needs to get fit and try to put his best foot forward. This could be very good for him