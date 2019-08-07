Edouard Mendy: Senegal goalkeeper ready for Rennes adventure

Edouard Mendy was Senegal's first-choice goalkeeper at the Africa Cup of Nations until an injury ended his tournament

Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy says he is ready for a new adventure at Rennes after joining from French Ligue 1 rivals Reims.

The 27-year-old has signed a four-year contract after an impressive three seasons spell in Reims.

Mendy made 42 appearances for Reims in Ligue 2 and played all 38 matches in their top flight campaign last season, producing 14 clean sheets.

"I am very happy to join Rennes. It is the realisation of long discussions with the president," he told the club website.

"It is an ambitious and humble club, which gives everything to achieve its set targets.

"As we saw with the win in the Coupe de France and the beautiful European campaign. Everyone told me only good things about the club before my arrival.

" I was also able to visit the infrastructures which is at an excellent level. I can not wait to be part of this adventure."

Rennes president Olivier Létang is delighted to land Mendy and that the deal has finally been done after eight weeks of negotiations.

"It seemed impossible for Edward to join us a few weeks ago but it finally came true," said Létang.

"We are delighted to welcome Edouard and very happy that he has chosen Rennes after his fantastic season with Stade Reims.

"After having experienced difficult moments in his career, he was able to demonstrate all his qualities at the very highest level.

The departing goalkeeper penned an emotional tribute to Reims and their fans on social media, thanking them for giving him the chance to grow 'into a man' and the platform to 'experience international football'.

The highly-rated goalkeeper has been capped five times by Senegal at senior level.

Aliou Cisse's preferred first-choice goalkeeper at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Mendy played the first two group matches against Tanzania and Algeria.

But a hand fracture kept him out of action as the Teranga Lions finished runners up last month.