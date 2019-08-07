Albian Ajeti: West Ham close to signing Basel and Switzerland striker

Albian Ajeti has six caps for Switzerland's under-21s

West Ham are close to concluding an £8m deal for Basel striker Albian Ajeti.

Ajeti, 22, scored 15 goals in 35 games for the Swiss side last season and was part of the Switzerland squad that competed in the Nations League tournament at the end of last season.

West Ham have already spent a club record £45m on former France Under-21 forward Sebastien Haller this summer.

It is anticipated Mexican striker Javier Hernandez will remain at London Stadium while Andy Carroll has left.