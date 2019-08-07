Tom James: Hibernian defender out for 'several weeks' with ankle injury
Hibernian defender Tom James will miss his side's Scottish Premiership trip to Rangers on Sunday with an ankle injury.
Hibs say the 23-year-old Welshman faces "several weeks" on the sidelines.
James was forced off in Saturday's 1-0 win over St Mirren after a heavy tackle from Ilkay Durmus, which Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom later described as "shocking", "horrific" and worthy of a red card.
"We hope we won't be without him for too long," Heckingbottom said.
With long-serving full-backs Lewis Stevenson and David Gray also recovering from injuries, it is likely veteran Steven Whittaker will replace James at right-back at Ibrox, with 20-year-old Sean Mackie starting on the opposite flank.