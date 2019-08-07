Pedro Pereira: Bristol City sign Benfica defender on season-long loan
Bristol City have signed Benfica defender Pedro Pereira on a season-long loan deal.
The 21-year-old right-back spent last season on loan with Serie A side Genoa, making 26 league appearances.
The former Portugal Under-20 international could make his debut in Saturday's trip to Birmingham City.
"I'm very pleased to be working with a player of Pedro's talent and potential," boss Lee Johnson told the club website.
