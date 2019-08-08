Grady Diangana: West Brom sign West Ham United midfielder on loan

West Ham United midfielder Grady Diangana was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo

West Bromwich Albion head coach Slaven Bilic has made his sixth summer window signing by bringing in Grady Diangana from his old club West Ham.

The England Under-20 international has joined the Baggies on a season's loan.

Diangana's signing follows the arrival of defenders Semi Ajayi and Darnell Furlong, striker Kenneth Zohore, Croatian midfielder Filip Krovinovic and the return of Romaine Sawyers.

Diangana made 21 West Ham appearances last term, scoring twice on his debut.

That was in the 8-0 EFL Cup win over Macclesfield in late September, but he went on to play 17 Premier League games, of which he started six.

The Baggies reportedly beat off interest from a host of clubs, most notably Derby County.

Albion sporting and technical director Luke Dowling said: "Grady is direct with his running, has good ability and will be another exciting addition to our squad.

"He comes with good Premier League experience but he's now at this early stage of his career where he needs to get good, regular game time."

Albion began the new campaign on Saturday with a 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest.

They have also been strongly linked with both Southampton striker Charlie Austin and Sporting Lisbon's Brazilian winger Matheus Pereira.

