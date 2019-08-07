Liverpool: Scotland U21 defender George Johnston signs for Feyenoord
-
- From the section Liverpool
Liverpool under-23 captain and Scotland U21 defender George Johnston has completed a move to Dutch side Feyenoord.
The 20-year-old, who had been at Anfield since the age of nine, played in the U23s' run to the Uefa Youth League quarter-finals.
He also has two caps at U21 level for his country.
"Everyone at Liverpool wishes George good luck at his new club," said a Liverpool statement.
Fellow defender Nathaniel Phillips has joined Stuttgart on a season-long loan after signing a long-term contract at Liverpool.
The 22-year-old has not yet made a senior competitive appearance for the Reds but was part of Jurgen Klopp's squad for the pre-season tour of the United States.
Phillips, who joined the club in 2016 having previously been at Bolton, will spend the campaign in the German second division with Stuttgart.