Liverpool: Scotland U21 defender George Johnston signs for Feyenoord

Liverpool under-23 captain and Scotland U21 defender George Johnston has completed a move to Dutch side Feyenoord.

The 20-year-old, who had been at Anfield since the age of nine, played in the U23s' run to the Uefa Youth League quarter-finals.

He also has two caps at U21 level for his country.

"Everyone at Liverpool wishes George good luck at his new club," said a Liverpool statement.

Fellow defender Nathaniel Phillips has joined Stuttgart on a season-long loan after signing a long-term contract at Liverpool.

The 22-year-old has not yet made a senior competitive appearance for the Reds but was part of Jurgen Klopp's squad for the pre-season tour of the United States.

Phillips, who joined the club in 2016 having previously been at Bolton, will spend the campaign in the German second division with Stuttgart.