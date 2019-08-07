Linfield Ladies beaten by LSK Kvinner in Champions League opener

McGuinness bagged 11 goals in July to help propel Linfield Ladies to the top of the Women's Premiership table

Linfield Ladies were defeated 4-0 by Norwegian side LSK Kvinner in their first Champions League qualifying game in Belgium.

All four goals came in a 17-minute period in the first half with Elise Thorsnes (2) on target along with Therese Asland and Meryll Abrahamsen.

Linfield are in a four-team group with the winners progressing the last 32.

The Blues play Greek side PAOK on Saturday and then hosts Anderlecht three days later.

Kirsty McGuinness captained the side just hours after being named Women's Player of the Month by the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association.

McGuinness scored 11 goals for Linfield as the climbed to the top of the Women's Premiership.