Cardiff Met Women 1-0 Pomurje Beltinci

Cardiff Met WFC had won just two of their 15 previous Women's Champions League qualification games

Cardiff Met Women earned a late victory against hosts Pomurje Beltinci in their opening Champions League qualifying round match in Slovenia.

Naomi Clipston scored two minutes from time, chipping the ball over goalkeeper Ljiljana Gardijan after being played through by Madison Schupbach.

The result saw the Archers claim just their third ever win in Europe.

Summer recruits Sophie Hancocks, Amy Long, Alexis Rienks and Emily Allen all made their debuts for the Welsh side.

Allen and Schupbach both had good opportunities to give Met the lead.

The Slovenian side's best chances fell to Tjasa Tibaut, but she was denied twice by Estelle Randall in the Cardiff Met goal

Cardiff Met next face Scottish Premier League runners-up Hibernian on Saturday, who lead Group 3 after beating Georgian champions FC Nike Tbilisi 3-0 in their opening game.

All the Group 3 games are being played in Slovenia.

The Archers would become the first Welsh team to reach the Round of 32 if they qualify.