David Luiz: Chelsea defender among transfer targets for Arsenal
A move for Chelsea's David Luiz is among the deals Arsenal are working on as they bid to sign a centre-back.
Luiz, who is is under contract until 2021, did not take part in first-team training with Chelsea on Wednesday.
The 32-year-old was present at their Cobham base and did not refuse to do anything - but was not involved with the main group.
Arsenal open the new Premier League season at Newcastle on Sunday, while Chelsea visit Manchester United.