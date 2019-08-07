David Luiz: Chelsea defender among transfer targets for Arsenal

By David Ornstein & Simon Stone

BBC Sport

David Luiz celebrates with Olivier Giroud
David Luiz has made more than 150 Premier League appearances for Chelsea across two spells at the club

A move for Chelsea's David Luiz is among the deals Arsenal are working on as they bid to sign a centre-back.

Luiz, who is is under contract until 2021, did not take part in first-team training with Chelsea on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old was present at their Cobham base and did not refuse to do anything - but was not involved with the main group.

Arsenal open the new Premier League season at Newcastle on Sunday, while Chelsea visit Manchester United.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport