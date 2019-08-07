Scott Hogan: Aston Villa striker joins Championship side Stoke City on season-long loan

Almost half of Scott Hogan's 61 appearances for Aston Villa came off the bench

Stoke City have signed Republic of Ireland international Scott Hogan from promoted Premier League club Aston Villa on a season-long loan.

The 27-year-old ex-Rochdale, Brentford and Sheffield United striker is the Potters' eighth summer window signing.

"Scott has a proven pedigree in the Championship," said Potters chief executive Tony Scholes. "He is really keen to make a big impression."

Hogan scored 10 goals in 61 games after being signed for Villa by Steve Bruce.

Prior to his £12m move to the Midlands, he netted 21 times in 33 league games for current Villa boss Dean Smith's Brentford and he was also prolific for his previous club Rochdale, scoring 19 goals in 40 appearances.

After finding himself out of favour following injuries at Villa, he spent the second half of last season on loan with Sheffield United.

"He had a fantastic time at Brentford but it hasn't quite worked out for him at Villa," said Stoke manager Nathan Jones.

"But these things happen. We want him to find a home with us, start playing again and score goals."

Hogan's signing comes on the same day that Saido Berahino left the Potteries.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.