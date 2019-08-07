Tommy Breslin: Cliftonville devastated as club legend dies

Tommy Breslin last took charge of Cliftonville in 2017

Former Cliftonville manager and club legend Tommy Breslin has died.

The club said on Wednesday evening it is "devastated" to learn of the "sudden and untimely death" of their former player and manager.

Breslin led the Reds to eight trophies in a glorious four-year spell including back-to-back Irish Premiership titles in 2013 and 2014.

He also took temporary charge at Solitude in April 2017 after Gerard Lyttle's departure from the club.

More to follow.