Rangers "right up" for Midtjylland test - Steven Gerrard

Connor Goldson's late goal gave Rangers three points against Kilmarnock on Sunday

Rangers are "ready for the challenge" of facing Denmark's Midtjylland in the Europa League, says manager Steven Gerrard.

And Gerrard acknowledges it will be a "step-up" from what his side have faced so far in the competition this season.

Having come through ties in Gibraltar and Luxembourg, Gerrard expects a tough night at the MCH Arena in the first leg of the third qualifying round.

"We are right up for this challenge and it is over two games," said Gerrard.

"It is important we do everything we can to try and set it up for Ibrox the week after."

Rangers began their Scottish Premiership campaign with a 2-1 win away to Kilmarnock on Sunday.

But Rangers conceded from a set-piece, and Gerrard admits that is something his side have focused on.

"It's an area we put a lot of focus on, certainly from an attacking point of view, we got a lot of success at the weekend," Rangers told the club's website.

"We certainly carry a threat ourselves, but we got done with a set-piece at the weekend which was a concern, so against a team like Midtjylland, we have to defend set-pieces really well and we'll have to defend our own box. That's the priority."

Gerrard also stressed he will not get sucked into Midtjylland manager Kenneth Andersen's mind games as he backed Rangers to handle the pressure in Denmark.

Anderson tried to turn up the heat on the Ibrox side by insisting Rangers were favourites to progress to the play-off round.

But Gerrard shrugged off those attempts as he said: "I'm not really interested in their manager's predictions or opinions. It's not important.

"My focus is on my own players. They are at home. We're the away team and we'll come with a game plan, then we'll see.

"I think he's trying to put pressure on our side but I don't think you can put any more pressure on me or our side, because we represent Rangers and that always comes with pressure."