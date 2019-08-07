Scott Sinclair's Celtic future in doubt amid interest, says Neil Lennon

Scott Sinclair was given a year's extension on his deal in May

Winger Scott Sinclair could leave Celtic before the end of tomorrow's transfer window, admits manager Neil Lennon.

The forward was left out the squad for the Parkhead side's Champions League qualifier in Cluj the day before the window for the Premier League and Championship closes at 5pm.

Celtic triggered a year's extension to the contract of Sinclair, 30, in May.

"There's a bit of interest, but nothing concrete at the minute," said Lennon.

"That might change over the next 24 hours."

Joining from Aston Villa in 2016, Sinclair won Player of the Year in his first season in Scotland as well as a domestic treble.

Meanwhile, Lennon revealed there is no movement on the status of Kieran Tierney, with Arsenal expected to be considering a late third bid for the Scotland full-back.

"Nothing at the minute, no," added Lennon.

When asked if he is hoping he is still at Celtic come the close of the window on Thursday, he added: "Absolutely. We all are."