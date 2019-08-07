George Puscas: Reading sign Inter Milan striker on five-year deal

From the section

George Puscas featured in pre-season action for Inter Milan against Tottenham

Reading have signed Romania striker George Puscas from Inter Milan on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old scored three goals for Romania at the European Under-21 Championships earlier in the summer.

His arrival at Reading comes a day after the signings of goalkeeper Raphael Cabral Barbosa, midfielder Pele and striker Lucas Joao.

"George is a young, hungry, talented forward with a natural instinct to score goals," manager Jose Gomes said.

Puscas rejoined Inter for a second spell this summer having scored 10 goals for Palermo in Serie B last season.

His first permanent stay at Inter featured loan spells at Benvento, Bari and Novara. He has also been capped eight times at senior level by Romania.

