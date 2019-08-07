James McCarthy: Crystal Palace sign midfielder from Everton

McCarthy joined Everton from Wigan for £13m in 2013

Crystal Palace have completed the signing of Republic of Ireland midfielder James McCarthy from Everton for £3m.

The 28-year-old had one year left on his Everton contract but leaves after six seasons at Goodison Park.

He made 133 appearances for the Toffees and scored six goals.

Palace manager Roy Hodgson said: "I'm really pleased we've been able to bring James to the club because he's a player I've admired for a very long time."

McCarthy, who won the FA Cup with Wigan before joining Everton in 2013, said: "I can't wait to get started. It feels like a very nice club, a nice family club. I'm delighted to be here; it's a fresh start that I thought I needed."

Chairman Steve Parish revealed Palace had tried to sign McCarthy on more than one occasion in recent seasons, adding: "He's suffered some setbacks with injury in recent years, and I genuinely believe Palace is a great place for him to restart his career."

McCarthy played just one league fixture for Everton in the 2018-19 season after recovering from fracturing both the tibia and fibula in his right leg in January of 2018.

He becomes Palace's fifth signing of the summer after forward Jordan Ayew from Swansea, midfielder Victor Camarasa on loan from Real Betis, and free transfers in central defender Gary Cahill and goalkeeper Stephen Henderson.