Scottish Gossip: Alfredo Morelos, Kieran Tierney, Celtic, Rangers, Kilmarnock, Aberdeen, Hearts, St Johnstone

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers have knocked back a £10m-plus approach from West Bromwich Albion for striker Alfredo Morelos.(Daily Record)

Kiernan Tierney will sign a five-year deal with Arsenal if his proposed £25m transfer from Celtic is concluded today. (Daily Mail)

Kilmarnock left-back Greg Taylor is on Celtic's transfer radar as the Premiership champions search for Kieran Tierney's replacement. (Daily Record)

Manager Derek McInnes accuses suitors of Scott McKenna of treating Aberdeen with contempt as Sheffield Wednesday join the race to sign the defender. (Sun)

Hearts have held talks with Cardiff City midfielder Loic Damour but any offer will hinge on whether Glenn Whelan moves to Tynecastle. (Times, print edition)

Manager Steven Gerrard is eyeing the closure of the English transfer window before making the final moves to add to his Rangers squad. (Daily Mail)

Aberdeen defender Greg Leigh has no doubt team-mate Scott McKenna would be a success in England but hopes the Scotland international will stay at Pittodrie. (Press & Journal)

Igor Biscan, the Rijeka manager, has said his side must stop in-form striker Sam Cosgrove if they are to overcome Aberdeen this evening. (Times, print edition)

Kilmarnock have been linked with a move for Belgian striker Floriano Vanzo, who is with Waasland-Bevern. (Daily Express, print edition)

St Johnstone have failed in a bid to rekindle their attempts to sign Stevie May with the Aberdeen striker unable to come to an agreement over terms. (Daily Record)

Dundee have beaten off competition from St Johnstone to bring striker Kane Hemmings back to Dens Park. (Sun)

Lawrence Shankland reminds me of Rangers legend Ally McCoist, says Dundee United coach Lee McCulloch. (Sun)

Veteran striker Kenny Miller insists that Partick Thistle's players are fully focused on their promotion bid despite the Championship club's off-field worries. (Sun)

Southampton and Crystal Palace are to battle it out for the £500,000 capture of Dundee United youngster Scott Banks. (Daily Express, print edition)