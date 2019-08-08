Scott Carson: Man City close in on loan deal for Derby goalkeeper
-
- From the section Man City
Manchester City are close to signing former England goalkeeper Scott Carson on a season-long loan from Derby.
The 33-year-old, who counts Leeds, Liverpool, West Brom and Wigan among his former clubs, is due to have a medical on Thursday.
Carson will join City as Pep Guardiola's third-choice goalkeeper behind Ederson and Claudio Bravo.
City have already allowed Kosovo goalkeeper Arijanet Muric to join Nottingham Forest on loan.
Carson won four caps between 2007 and 2011 for England.
- Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page
- Transfer deadline day live
- The loneliest job in football? Life as a third-choice goalkeeper